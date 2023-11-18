ADVERTISEMENT

Former RBI Governor S. Venkitaramanan passes away at 92

November 18, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST

S. Venkitaramanan was the Governor from 22. 12. 1990 to 21. 12. 1992, during which period the country had faced severe payments crisis

The Hindu Bureau

S. Venkitaramanan, former Governor of Reserve Bank of India in 1992 | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) S. Venkitaramanan (92), and a member of the Indian Administrative Service, passed away on November 18 in Chennai, the RBI said on November 18. 

Venkitaramanan is survived by two daughters, including Girija Vaidyanathan — a former Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu.

Born in Nagercoil, Travancore, he was the Governor of RBI from 22. 12. 1990 to 21. 12. 1992, during which period the country faced a severe payments crisis. 

He had served as Finance Secretary from 1985 to 1989, and as Advisor to the Government of Karnataka prior to his appointment as RBI Governor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The country faced difficulties related to the external sector during his tenure. His adroit management saw the country tide over the balance of payments crisis,” the RBI website mentions about him. 

“His term also saw India adopt the IMF’s stabilisation programme where the Rupee underwent a devaluation and the launch of the programme of economic reforms,” it said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

death / central bank

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US