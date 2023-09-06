ADVERTISEMENT

Former R&AW chief Samant Kumar Goel gets Z-category security  

September 06, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Samant Kumar Goel. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Samant Kumar Goel has been accorded Z-category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Mr. Goel, who retired as Secretary of R&AW on June 30, will be provided proximate security cover by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a senior government official said.

Around 20 trained commandos will provide the security cover.

Mr. Goel, a close confidante of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, was given two extensions within service of one year each after completing his two-year fixed tenure in 2021.

He was recently included in a ten-member Search Committee to recommend the panel for consideration of the positions of Chairperson and Members of the Lokpal.

Mr. Goel’s tenure saw extensive action being taken against the Sikh extremists in India and abroad. 

CONNECT WITH US