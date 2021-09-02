National

Journalist, former MP Chandan Mitra passes away

Journalist and former Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra passed away on Wednesday night, his family said on Thursday.

His son, Kushan Mitra, said in a tweet that Mitra passed away late last night. "...He had been suffering for a while," Mr. Kushan Mitra said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences. In a tweet, he said: "Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

 

 

Swapan Dasgupta, a journalist and Rajya Sabha MP, recalled growing up with Mitra.

"I lost my closest friend—editor of Pioneer & former MP Chandan Mitra—this morning. We were together as students of La Martiniere & went on to St Stephen’s & Oxford. We joined journalism at the same time & shared the excitement of Ayodhya & the saffron wave," Mr. Dasgupta said in a tweet.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2021 10:31:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/former-rajya-sabha-mp-journalist-chandan-mitra-dies-at-66/article36241578.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY