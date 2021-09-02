Journalist, former MP Chandan Mitra passes away

His son, Kushan Mitra, said in a tweet that Mitra passed away late last night.

Journalist and former Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra passed away on Wednesday night, his family said on Thursday.

His son, Kushan Mitra, said in a tweet that Mitra passed away late last night. "...He had been suffering for a while," Mr. Kushan Mitra said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences. In a tweet, he said: "Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Swapan Dasgupta, a journalist and Rajya Sabha MP, recalled growing up with Mitra.

"I lost my closest friend—editor of Pioneer & former MP Chandan Mitra—this morning. We were together as students of La Martiniere & went on to St Stephen’s & Oxford. We joined journalism at the same time & shared the excitement of Ayodhya & the saffron wave," Mr. Dasgupta said in a tweet.