Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Captain Amarinder Singh arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, days after he quit as the chief minister of Punjab. | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi

29 September 2021 19:26 IST

Captain Amarinder Singh had earlier said he had not quit politics

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, raising speculation over his future in politics.

Mr. Singh arrived in the national capital on Tuesday, days after he quit as the chief minister of Punjab.

The meeting assumes significance as Mr. Singh had not opened his cards but had claimed that he had not quit politics and would fight till the end.

The veteran Congress leader had also launched a scathing attack on his bete noire, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was appointed as the party's Punjab unit president.

Mr. Sidhu quit as the Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday.

As regards his political future, Mr. Singh had said there were several options before him.