Former PS to Kerala CM files caveat in SC in gold smuggling case

M. Sivasankar’s caveat seeks to be heard before any order is passed in petition to transfer case outside State

A view of Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

M. Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking to be heard before any order is passed in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) recent petition to transfer the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case to a court outside the State.

The Central agency has moved the Supreme Court for an order to transfer the case to a court outside Kerala, including Bengaluru.

It has voiced apprehension that the high-profile nature of the case made it vulnerable to outside influences from power circles within Kerala. There is also a likelihood that efforts may be made to tamper evidence.

Mr. Sivasankar had won relief earlier in 2021 in the Supreme Court. The apex court had at the time refused the ED's plea to stay a Kerala High Court order granting the former top civil servant bail in money laundering charges registered in connection with the gold smuggling case.

The agency is investigating the role of several high-profile persons in the gold smuggling case.

The ED is conducting a probe based on the National Investigation Agency’s FIR against accused Sarith P.S., Swapna, Faisal Fareed and Sandeep Nair under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The smuggling racket was busted after the the Customs Commissionerate (Preventive), Cochin, seized 30 kg of gold worth ₹14.82 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The seized gold was camouflaged as diplomatic baggage addressed to the United Arab Emirates consulate, which has immunity from security check at airports under the Vienna Convention.

The ED said the consignment was to be received by Mr. Sarith, who had worked in the consulate as Public Relations Officer, in complicity with Ms. Swapna and others.