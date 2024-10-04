Former principal and police officer tried to hush up R.G. Kar rape and murder, alleges CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday (October 4, 2024) alleged that former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Kumar Ghosh and well as ex officer-in-charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal tried to hush up the rape and murder of a doctor at the State-run facility.

The allegations were made in the remand application made by the agency before Sealdah Court seeking extension of the judicial custody of the two accused.

“That the extraction of data of DVR and Hard Disk containing the CCTV footages of PS Tala and mobile phones of both the accused persons has been received from CFSL, Kolkata and the same has been scrutinised. It is clear from a number of calls that the accused persons wanted to hush up the incident,” the remand application of the accused said.

The agency questioned both the accused in jail custody from October 1 to October 3. “However, both the accused were found to be non-cooperative and gave evasive replies. Their versions need to be further verified,” the remand petition said. The CBI has sought custody for the custody of the accused for further four days for verifying the contents of their telephonic versions with other witnesses.

Earlier on September 25, the CBI claimed that certain false records were created at the Tala police station in connection with the rape and murder of the doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

CBI gets three day custody of R.G. Kar doctor Ashis Kumar Pandey

In another development, the CBI secured three day custody of R.G. Kar doctor Ashis Kumar Pandey, who was arrested by the agency on Thursday. The accused was arrested by the agency in connection with the financial irregularities involving the State-run facility.

The CBI counsel argued that since the accused was an integral part of the group involved in carrying out financial irregularities at R.G. Kar Hospital and Medical College and his further interrogation would reveal more important information about the scam. The Central investigation agency alleged that the accused was part of threat culture at the hospital and was carrying out the activities at the behest of Sandip Kumar Ghosh, former principal of the hospital.

The CBI had earlier arrested four persons including former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Kumar Ghosh. Dr. Pandey was earlier questioned by the agency in connection with the financial irregularities.