Former President Pratibha Patil hospitalised, condition stable

March 14, 2024 09:16 am | Updated 10:09 am IST - Pune

Former President Pratibha Patil has been admitted to a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune city for the treatment of fever and chest infection and her condition is stable, officials of the medical facility said on Thursday, March 14, 2024

Ms. Patil, 89, was admitted to the Bharati Hospital here on Wednesday, March13, 2024.

"Former President Pratibha Patil was admitted to the hospital last night. She is having fever along with some infection in the chest. Her health condition is stable. She is under treatment and is being monitored closely," a senior official from the hospital said.

Ms. Patil was the first woman to serve as the President of India. She held the top constitutional post from 2007 to 2012.

