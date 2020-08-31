Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s condition declines

NEW DELHI

31 August 2020 11:12 IST

He is in septic shock due to lung infection, says hospital

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee has declined and he is in septic shock due to a lung infection that he developed last week, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) hospital said on Monday.

“There is a decline in the medical condition of Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by team of specialists. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support,” R&R hospital said in a statement.

Mr. Mukherjee developed lung infection on August 19. On August 25, his renal parameters were slightly deranged and he was being treated for them. On August 10, he underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot at R&R hospital and has since been on ventilator support. He had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising