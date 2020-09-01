National

Former President Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours

President Ram Nath Kovind pays his respects his predecessor the late Pranab Mukherjee at the latter's residence in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
PTI New Delhi 01 September 2020 14:23 IST
Updated: 01 September 2020 14:27 IST

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi road electric crematorium on Tuesday afternoon.

His son performed his last rites.

Funeral procession of former President Pranab Mukherjeein New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Mukherjee’s family and relatives paid their last respects clad in PPE kits while conforming to COVID-19 safeguards.

An Army contingent gave a guard of honour and a gun salute to the former president.

Mukherjee (84) died on Monday evening at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments.

