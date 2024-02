February 18, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who was admitted to a private hospital with respiratory illness, was discharged on Sunday afternoon, the hospital said.

"Deve Gowda is fit and functional," Dr. Satya Narayana Mysore, HOD and Respiratory Medicine and Transplant physician at Manipal hospital, was quoted as saying in a bulletin.

The 90-year-old JD(S) supremo was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Thursday morning for respiratory illness and was under the observation of Dr Mysore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.