GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Mumbai police chief Pandey, arrested in 2022 NSE case, joins Congress

‘Congress is the only political party that genuinely upholds secular values,’ says Pandey

Updated - September 19, 2024 11:26 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Sanjay Pandey joins the Congress in the presence of AICC secretary U.B. Venkatesh and Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad in Mumbai on September 19, 2024.

Sanjay Pandey joins the Congress in the presence of AICC secretary U.B. Venkatesh and Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad in Mumbai on September 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, who was arrested in 2022 in connection with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam, formally joined the Congress on Thursday (September 19, 2024). His move comes ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election.

He joined the grand old party in the presence of its Mumbai unit chief and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad and other leaders. “I’m not joining a party but a family. I wanted to join the Congress way back in 2004 but didn’t get the chance,” Mr. Pandey said, adding that he was a believer in secularism and the Congress was the only political party that genuinely upheld secular values.

The 1986-batch IPS officer, who briefly served as Maharashtra’s acting Director General of Police, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2022 for his alleged involvement in the illegal phone tapping of NSE employees. The tapping was said to be linked to a company he had founded.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Pandey expressed confidence that the Opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would come back to power and protect the interests of ordinary citizens. “As a former Police Commissioner, I know firsthand how false cases were brought against me,” he said.

Published - September 19, 2024 11:23 pm IST

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.