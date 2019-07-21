Former Lok Sabha MP A.K. Roy passes away

Former Lok Sabha MP and founder of Marxist Coordination Committee (MCC), A.K. Roy passed away at a hospital here on Sunday.

Roy, a bachelor, was 90, party sources said.

The veteran Left leader and chief patron of CITU Jharkhand State committee was admitted to the Central Hospital here on July 8 following age-related health issues. He succumbed to a multi-organ failure, doctors said.

He was one among the founders of the Jharkhand movement. The three-time MP from Dhanbad was also the founder of Jharkhand’s regional party Marxist Coordination Committee (MCC).

Roy won the Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat in 1977, 1980 and 1989. He also represented Sindri in the Bihar Assembly in 1967, 1969 and 1972.

Along with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo Shibu Soren and former MP, the late Binod Bihari Mahto, Roy began the Jharkhand movement that demanded a separate State from Bihar in 1971. Jharkhand became a separate State on November 15, 2000.

Roy was born in Sapura village, now in Bangladesh. His father Shivendra Chandra Roy was an advocate. He completed an M.Sc in Chemistry from Calcutta University in 1959 and worked for two years in a private firm. He later joined Projects and Development India Limited (PDIL), Sindri in 1961.

He actively participated in the Bihar Band agitation on August 9, 1966 and was arrested. As he opposed the then government, the PDIL management dismissed him from his post.

Roy then entered a trade union and started an agitation in the Sindri Fertilizer Corporation of India (FCI) and against private colliery owners. In 1967, he contested on a CPI(M) ticket from the Sindri Assembly seat of Bihar and won.

He soon resigned from CPI(M) and formed the Marxist Coordination Committee.

Roy was called a ‘political saint’ by his associates and followers, as his bank account always showed a ‘zero’ balance.

Roy had been living in the house of a party worker in Pathaldih, 17 km away from Dhanbad, for the past decade.

Earlier, he lived in his party office on Temple Road at Purana Bazaar here.

“He was the first MP in the country who opposed increase in perks and pension proposals in 1989 for MPs, though his proposal was defeated,” Anand Mahto, a former MCC MLA, said.