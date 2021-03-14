Former legislators pitch for resumption of democratic political process in J&K

A group of former legislators belonging to different regional and national political parties, who served in the Upper House of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, on Saturday demanded “early resumption of democratic political process in the erstwhile State”.

The legislators were of the opinion that the current impasse on the restoration of the political process in J&K had only added to the miseries of the general masses. “Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha needs to impress upon the Union government for resumption of political process," the legislators said, in a joint statement.

The former Council members held the meeting in Jammu under the chairmanship of former MLA Qazi Jalal-ud-Din. The meeting was attended by former Ministers Ram Paul, Haji Nissar, Jagjivan Lal, formers MLCs Kashmira Singh, Brij Mohan Sharma, Firdous Tak, B.L. Bhat, Depinder Kour and Iqbal Butt, and former MLA Gul Rafiquee.

“Any delay by the Union government in restoring the democratic political system in J&K creates an adverse affect and negates the very purpose of federal structure. The political leadership, be it from regional or national parties, have sacrificed and given blood to nurture political democratic space in the trouble torn state,” the participants, according to the spokesman, said.

They said that the former legislators and political workers of J&K have “a constructive role” in steering the erstwhile State out of the current political impasse”.

The former legislators also pointed out the fast-growing gap between the administration and the masses. “The people are running from pillar to post to seek redress for their grievances and issues, only to be turned away. The prevailing system needs to be immediately checked,” they added.