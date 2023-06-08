Former judges, bureaucrats, diplomats support inclusion of V.D. Savarkar in DU’s political science syllabus

June 08, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - NEW DELHI

A group of 123 retired bureaucrats, diplomats, High Court judges and academicians came out in support of Delhi University’s decision to include the study of V.D. Savarkar’s philosophy and his contributions to the freedom struggle in its political science syllabus. In a letter, the group contended that this change was required for a fair narration of the history of India’s national movement.

The group includes former High Court judges S.N. Dhingra, M.C. Garg and R.S. Rathore, former ambassadors Niranjan Desai, O.P. Gupta, Ashok Kumar, Vidya Sagar, and former Foreign Secretary Shashank. They also hailed DU’s decision to drop poet Mohammad Iqbal’s philosophy from the political science syllabus, noting that he was associated with the idea of a separate Muslim nation, which led to the “tragedy of India’s partition”.

‘Distorted history’

Alleging that the history being taught in India so far was not truthfully revealing facts, the group added that a grave injustice had been done to many historical personalities who laid down their lives to help India break free from the clutches of British imperialism.

In their letter, the group maintained that the distorted history had been driven by “the Congress and some left-leaning organisations for political reasons”.

Calling Savarkar a distinguished freedom fighter, poet and political philosopher, the group said that he had left an important and indelible mark on India’s history.

Akhand Bharat ideology

“Sarvarkar’s vision of India as one nation was central to his ideology— ‘Akhand Bharat.’ Savarkar’s views on freedom, social reform, and national unity make him an enduring figure in Indian history. By studying Savarkar’s political ideologies, students will gain insight into the factors that shaped India’s nationalist movement and its subsequent trajectory,” the letter said.

The group further criticised the poet Iqbal, saying that it was also necessary for students to understand the impact of divisive historical figures and their contribution to partition.

“Iqbal became radicalised and as the President of the Muslim League, his ideas ran counter to democracy and Indian secularism. Many of Iqbal’s writings have been associated with the idea of a separate Muslim nation, ultimately leading to the tragedy of India’s partition. This concept of the Two Nation Theory played a significant role in the partition of India, resulting in the trauma and suffering of millions of displaced in India’s East and West,” the letter said, adding that the signatories fully endorsed the decision of the Academic Council of Delhi University.

