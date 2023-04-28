Former JNU student leader in Sudan starts peace campaign

April 28, 2023 03:51 am | Updated 03:51 am IST - NEW DELHI

A former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union leader in Sudan has started a peace initiative to bring the warring sides to resolve their differences through dialogue. Khalid Abdallah Abdelwahab who was part of the JNU campus life in the early 2000s said neither the leader of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo “Hemedti” nor the leader of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Abdel Fattah Al Burhan was as powerful as they appeared and the international community must increase pressure on them to hold dialogue.

“Both Hemedti and General Burhan have done many wrong things that have hurt the average Sudanese and they do not have public support of the kind that they claim to have. International community is doing the right thing by removing citizens of foreign countries but removing foreign citizens will not end the conflict, and the need of the hour is for the big powers like the U.S. and Russia to support a peace initiative,” said Mr. Abdelwahab, who currently works as a Political Affairs Officer in the British Embassy in Khartoum.

Mr. Abdelwahab was a popular figure among the students on campus and was a member of the student council in the School of International Studies in JNU during 2006-2007. He along with other civil society activists, teachers and journalists are reaching out to all sections of the Sudanese society to build pressure for dialogue and bring the war to an end.

Mr. Abdelwahab is among those who believe that beneath the apparent conflict over power between two wings of the armed forces lies the faultlines of tribal societies of Sudan and cautioned that the present conflict could quickly spiral into a tribal bloodbath which would become a far greater tragedy. He said there were common tribes between Sudan and other neighbouring countries and any atrocities on the members of these tribes could trigger a bigger crisis and added, “The Masalit tribe in western Sudan also exists in Chad and the Chadian military may get involved if there are attacks on this tribe in Sudan.”

The warning about the outbreak of inter-ethnic warfare is a timely reminder of the fragile condition of the Sudanese society as there are already reports that the non-Arab Masalits are being attacked by the mainly Arab Sudanese militias. “People are killing each other in different parts of the country and the conflict between two groups of the armed forces can reignite tribal warfare in Darfur which has a history of similar conflicts,” said Mr. Abdelwahab.