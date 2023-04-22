Former J&K Governor, Khap leaders protest after police stop them from holding meeting at park

April 22, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - New Delhi

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik, who has been called by the CBI over an alleged insurance 'scam', and some Khap leaders held a protest at a police station here on Saturday after he was allegedly stopped from holding a meeting at a south Delhi park.

Rejecting reports that Mr. Malik had been detained, the police said the group did not have the requisite permission to hold the meeting at the MCD Park in R.K. Puram.

Haryana-based senior farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said the meeting was called by Mr. Malik and a group of Khap leaders, but nobody was scheduled to speak at the venue. "Where is violation of rules in this?" he asked.

Mr. Malik said he and his supporters had gone to the R.K. Puram police station to protest as he was stopped from giving food to Khap leaders at the park.

A police officer said the former Governor was informed that the park was not a place to hold a meeting and also that he had not taken a permission from the authorities concerned. After that, he and his supporters left the place and arrived at the R.K. Puram police station, the officer added.

The Delhi Police issued a statement, saying he had gone to the police station "of his own volition", refuting reports that Mr. Malik had been detained.

"We have not detained former Governor Satyapal Malik. He came on his own volition, along with his supporters, to the R.K. Puram police station and we have informed him that he can leave at his own will," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C. said in a statement.

Speaking to the mediapersons before going to the police station, Mr. Malik said: “I don’t have much space in my house, so I decided to give them [Khap leaders] food at the park. They [police] have orders from somewhere not to allow the gathering and let me give them food. I told them ‘arrest me and I am coming with you’.”

Asked what the police told him, he said, “[They said] will not allow.” “Why should we go to an alternative place? We will go to the police station and offer a satyagrah there...I am going to R.K. Puram police station and I will protest there,” he said.

Mr. Chaduni said: "I fail to understand why we were not allowed by the police to hold the meeting as there was no scheduled speech of any farmer leader there. Malik ji wanted to serve food to farmer leaders at the park."

Asked whether the said meeting was scheduled in the wake of the CBI asking Mr. Malik to answer certain queries in connection with an alleged insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Chaduni said: "The meeting was already scheduled to be held on Saturday."

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police took to Twitter to say that reports about Mr. Malik's detention was false. "False information is being spread on social media handles regarding detention of Sh. Satyapal Malik, Ex. Gov. Whereas, he himself has arrived at P.S. R K Puram along with his supporters. He has been informed that he is at liberty to leave at his own will," it said in a tweet.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked Mr. Malik to answer certain queries on April 28 on the insurance case. This is the second time in seven months that Mr. Malik, who has served as the Governor of various States, will be questioned by the Central agency. Mr. Malik was questioned by the CBI sleuths in October last year after he concluded his gubernatorial responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and finally, Meghalaya.

The CBI move comes barely a week after Mr. Malik gave an interview to The Wire, in which he made critical remarks about the BJP-led Centre, especially regarding its handling of Jammu and Kashmir where he served as the last Governor before the erstwhile State was bifurcated into two Union Territories.

