Former J&K governor advisor K Vijay Kumar appointed to MHA

K. Vijay Kumar. File

K. Vijay Kumar. File   | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

He has been appointed as a senior security advisor in the Union Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah

Former advisor to the Governor of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, K. Vijay Kumar, has been appointed as a senior security advisor in the Union Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah, an official order said.

The 1975-batch officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS) will “advise the ministry on security related matters of Union Territory of JK and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected States,” the order said.

The appointment order issued by the Union Home Ministry on December 3 stated that 67-year-old Mr. Kumar will be in the position for a period of one year from the date of his taking charge.

Mr. Kumar has served as the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Director of the National Police Academy in Hyderabad and his most talked about stint was as the chief of the Tamil Nadu police special task force that killed forest brigand Veerappan in 2004.

After his retirement from service and as DG, CRPF in 2012, Mr. Kumar was appointed as senior security advisor (LWE) in the Home Ministry then headed by Rajnath Singh.

