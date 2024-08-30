GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren joins BJP

The joining of the 67-year-old tribal leader to the BJP was seen as a shot in the arm for the saffron party’s efforts to boost its connection with the Scheduled Tribes

Updated - August 30, 2024 04:27 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 04:25 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Champai Soren at a ceremony in Ranchi, where he formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, on August 30, 2024. Photo: X/@ANI

Champai Soren at a ceremony in Ranchi, where he formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, on August 30, 2024. Photo: X/@ANI

Two days after he quit the JMM, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren joined the BJP on Friday (August 30, 2024).

Soren along with a large number of his supporters crossed over to the saffron camp in the presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a ceremony here.

Also read | Jharkhand Police deny spying on Champai Soren

The veteran politician visibly became emotional after he was welcomed into the saffron fold.

The joining of the 67-year-old tribal leader to the BJP was seen as a shot in the arm for the saffron party's efforts to boost its connection with the Scheduled Tribes, a community which has been the main voter base of the JMM.

He was a close aide of JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

Champai Soren quit the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Wednesday, asserting that the state government's present style of functioning and its policies compelled him to leave the party he served for many years.

Mr. Champai has earned the nickname 'Jharkhand's Tiger' for his contribution to the fight to create a separate state in the 1990s.

Jharkhand was carved out of the southern part of Bihar in 2000.

The elections to the 81-member Assembly are due later this year.

