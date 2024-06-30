ADVERTISEMENT

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declares ‘rebellion’ to drive out ‘feudal forces’

Published - June 30, 2024 04:17 pm IST - Bhognadih (Sahibganj)

Hemant Soren also claimed that the saffron party has turned “jittery” after his release from jail and its leaders are “conspiring” against him again.

PTI

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on June 30 declared a “rebellion” against “feudal forces”, asserting that the opposition INDIA bloc will drive out the BJP from across the country.

Mr. Soren, addressing a rally in Bognadih on the occasion of 'Hul Diwas', also claimed that the saffron party has turned “jittery” after his release from jail and its leaders are “conspiring” against him again.

"I have stepped out of my home for the first time post my release to address you on ‘Hul Diwas’. It is a day of inspiration for all of us. Like the Santhal uprising against the British, we declare 'Hul rebellion' to drive out feudal forces not only from Jharkhand but across the country," he said.

The day marks the 1855 Santhal rebellion against the British.

“I was implicated in false cases... The Centre unleashes its probe agencies to harass those who raise their voice against it. It is only two days that I am out of jail, but the BJP is jittery. Top party leaders are frequenting Jharkhand and conspiring against me again," he said.

Mr. Soren also asserted that Jharkhand is known as a land of revolutionaries and “we are not afraid of jail, lathi or execution”.

The former Chief Minister was released on Friday from the Birsa Munda Jail after the Jharkhand high court granted bail to him in a money laundering case.

The JMM executive president was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

