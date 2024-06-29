GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP will be wiped out from Jharkhand after assembly elections, says Hemant Soren

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren alleged that the BJP has controlled all constitutional establishments but people taught them a lesson in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Published - June 29, 2024 03:28 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren addresses party workers, in Ranchi, on June 29, 2024.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren addresses party workers, in Ranchi, on June 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on June 29 slammed the BJP for allegedly hatching a conspiracy against him and claimed that the saffron party will be wiped out from the state after the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing JMM workers at his residence, Mr. Soren said there would be a “revolt against those who plotted the conspiracy” to confine him in jail and “people of Jharkhand would not spare the BJP”.

“Time has come to put the last nail in BJP’s coffin. In coming days, the BJP will be wiped out from Jharkhand,” the JMM executive president said.

Mr. Soren was released on June 28 from the Birsa Munda Jail after the state high court granted bail to him in a money laundering case, observing that he was prima facie not guilty, and there was no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence on bail.

The JMM leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with its investigation into the money laundering case linked to the illegal possession of 8.36 acres of land.

He alleged that the BJP has controlled all constitutional establishments but people taught them a lesson in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

“It has come to my knowledge that they are making plans to prepone assembly elections ... I dare them to conduct the elections any day they wish to...the BJP’s dream of winning assembly elections in Jharkhand will be ‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne...the BJP is naming tribals as CMs in several states but they are just rubber stamps,” Mr. Soren said.

Jharkhand / Jharkhand Mukti Morcha / Bharatiya Janata Party

