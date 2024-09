Former ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s ‘Vijayadashami’ celebrations on October 12 in Nagpur, the RSS said in a post on X on Monday (September 16, 2024).

The RSS said the event on October 12 — which is also the foundation day of the Sangh — will held at Reshimbagh ground on at 7.40 a.m. and will be addressed by its chief Mohan Bhagwat.