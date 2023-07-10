ADVERTISEMENT

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan suffers heart attack in Sri Lanka, being brought to Bengaluru

July 10, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - New Delhi

Kasturirangan, 83, has previously been chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission

PTI

K. Kasturirangan, Chair Person National Education Policy Draft Committee and Former Chairman ISRO, speaking at the Teacher’s Day Special Program at the Shrimati Indira Gandhi College in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Former ISRO chairperson and head of New Education Policy's drafting committee K. Kasturirangan suffered a heart attack in Sri Lanka and is being shifted to Bengaluru for treatment, sources said on July 10.

His condition is stated to be stable, they added.

Mr. Kasturirangan, 83, has previously been chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission. He has been a former member of the Rajya Sabha (2003–09) and a former member of the now defunct Planning Commission of India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He was also the Director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore, from April 2004 to 2009.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US