HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan suffers heart attack in Sri Lanka, being brought to Bengaluru

Kasturirangan, 83, has previously been chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission

July 10, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
K. Kasturirangan, Chair Person National Education Policy Draft Committee and Former Chairman ISRO, speaking at the Teacher’s Day Special Program at the Shrimati Indira Gandhi College in Tiruchi.

K. Kasturirangan, Chair Person National Education Policy Draft Committee and Former Chairman ISRO, speaking at the Teacher’s Day Special Program at the Shrimati Indira Gandhi College in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Former ISRO chairperson and head of New Education Policy's drafting committee K. Kasturirangan suffered a heart attack in Sri Lanka and is being shifted to Bengaluru for treatment, sources said on July 10.

His condition is stated to be stable, they added.

Mr. Kasturirangan, 83, has previously been chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission. He has been a former member of the Rajya Sabha (2003–09) and a former member of the now defunct Planning Commission of India.

He was also the Director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore, from April 2004 to 2009.

Related Topics

science (general) / space programme

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.