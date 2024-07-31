ADVERTISEMENT

Former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad dies at 71 after long battle with cancer

Updated - August 01, 2024 12:31 am IST

Published - July 31, 2024 11:59 pm IST - New Delhi

The BCCI gave ₹1 crore for Gaekwad's treatment and members of the 1983 World Cup-winning team also did their bid to help the cricketer.

PTI

Former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad dies at 71 

Former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad died on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was 71.

Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was also the coach of the Indian team that finished runners-up at the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gaekwad was undergoing treatment for blood cancer at the King's College Hospital in London before returning back to the country last month.

The BCCI gave ₹1 crore for Gaekwad's treatment and members of the 1983 World Cup-winning team also did their bid to help the cricketer.

Gaekwad has also played 205 first-class matches in a career spanning 22 years.

He later took over as coach of the Indian team. His glorious moments came at Sharjah in 1998 and in a Test match at Ferozeshah Kotla when Anil Kumble took all 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan in 1999.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

cricket / death

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US