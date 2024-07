Former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad dies at 71 after long battle with cancer

Former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad died on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer.

He was 71.

Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India.

He was also the coach of the Indian team that finished runners-up at the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy.

Gaekwad was undergoing treatment for blood cancer at the King's College Hospital in London before returning back to the country last month.

The BCCI gave ₹1 crore for Gaekwad's treatment and members of the 1983 World Cup-winning team also did their bid to help the cricketer.

Gaekwad has also played 205 first-class matches in a career spanning 22 years.

He later took over as coach of the Indian team. His glorious moments came at Sharjah in 1998 and in a Test match at Ferozeshah Kotla when Anil Kumble took all 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan in 1999.

