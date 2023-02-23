ADVERTISEMENT

Former Income Tax Chief Commissioner TCA Ramanujam passes away

February 23, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Chennai

He was a great administrator, a noble human being and outstanding tax scholar

The Hindu Bureau

Retired Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, advocate, Sanskrit scholar and columnist TCA Ramanujam passes away at 88. | File Photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

TCA Ramanujam, retired Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, advocate, Sanskrit scholar and columnist with BusinessLine, passed away on Tuesday. He was 88. He is survived by his son, TCA Arvind Rangarajan, and daughter, TCA Sangeetha.

Mr. Ramanujam had been to Tirupati over the weekend to deliver the keynote address at the Ananthalwar festival. He complained of uneasiness and was admitted to a private hospital where he died on Tuesday at 11.30 p.m., said Ms. Sangeetha.

Mr. Ramanujam retired in 1992 as Chief Commissioner of Income Tax and served as a member of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal for a year. He resumed practice as an advocate and represented the Income Tax department as a senior standing counsel in 2002.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He had a degree in M.A. Economics from Vivekananda College and law degree from Madras Law College. He began his career as a tax columnist in TheIndian Express in 1992 and later in BusinessLine in 1995. An erudite tax jurist, he began the journal section in the Income Tax Reporter, along with his daughter Ms. Sangeetha, an advocate at the Madras High Court, who has co-authored many articles along with her father.

Varied interests

A versatile scholar and economist, he had varied interests, including music, dance, literature (English and Tamil), Vedas, religion and temples.

He had penned a monograph on privatisation and a book on economic offences. He recently contributed an article to The Hindu’s coffee table book on Tirumala.

A member of the Madras Music Academy, he rarely missed his favourite concerts. Some of his former colleagues said Mr. Ramanujam was a great administrator, a noble human being and outstanding tax scholar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US