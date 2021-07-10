National

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh cremated with full state honours

People take part in the funeral procession of former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh, in Shimla.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was cremated with full state honours at a royal crematorium in Jogni Bagh near Shimla's Rampur on Saturday afternoon.

His son Vikramaditya Singh performed the last rites around 4.30 p.m.

Thousands of his well-wishers gathered at the crematorium to bid adieu to the leader.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also attended the last rites.

Also read: President, PM, leaders condole demise of Virbhadra Singh

A delegation of Congress leaders represented party president Sonia Gandhi at his cremation on Saturday.

The delegation comprised Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Congress treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal.

The body was kept at Rampur's Padam Palace from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. before the funeral. His body was taken to the crematorium at 2.45 pm.

The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader breathed his last after prolonged illness at Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) on Thursday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 10, 2021 5:33:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/former-himachal-pradesh-cm-virbhadra-singh-cremated-with-full-state-honours/article35250118.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY