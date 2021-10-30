Former Himachal minister G.S. Bali passes away

Shimla:

30 October 2021 09:22 IST

He was four-time MLA from Nagrota Bagwan

Former Himachal Pradesh minister Gurumukh Singh Bali passed away in New Delhi on October 29 night.

He was 67.

A senior Congress leader, Bali breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on October 29 night, his son Raghubir Singh Bali informed in a Facebook post on October 30 morning.

Leader of opposition in State Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri expressed grief on Bali's demise.

In a Facebook post, he said Bali's body would be brought to Himachal Pradesh and kept for 'antim darshans' for the public.

Bali was born on July 27, 1954 in Kangra.

He was elected as MLA from Nagrota Bagwan four times in a row in 1998, 2003, 2007 and 2012 and served as the food supply, transport and technical education minister.