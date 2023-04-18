ADVERTISEMENT

Former Himachal BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti's car overturns, all safe

April 18, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - Una

Car of former Himachal BJP chief overturns but all are safe

PTI

Una MLA and former Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti had a narrow escape when the car he was travelling in overturned near Lathiani village in Una on April 18.

Mr Satti was on his way to Una along with his personal security officer (PSO) and driver when the accident occurred but all are safe, a statement issued by co-media in charge of Himachal Pradesh BJP Karan Nanda said.

Mr Satti said his vehicle, an SUV, overturned as the driver took a turn to the left to save them from a speeding tempo coming from the opposite side.

The tempo was on the wrong side of the road and it seemed that the driver was feeling drowsy, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police reached the spot and investigation was underway, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US