Former Governor Aziz Qureshi booked for holding candle-light march

Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi was among the persons booked on Monday for leading a candle-light march in Lucknow against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Mr. Qureshi, 78, and eight others were charged under Sections 145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly, knowing it has been commanded to disperse) and 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

He has also served as the Governor of Mizoram and Uttarakhand.

According to the First Information Report filed at the Gomti Nagar police station, 30-40 persons, including Mr. Qureshi, were leading a march, carrying candles, around 7-8 p.m. on February 2 near the Gomti River Front. They did not have any written permission to take out the march, the police said.

When confronted by police, those taking part in the march protested and displayed posters against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens, the police said. The group was later dispersed.

Those named in the FIR included a woman, Priyanka Mishra, and other unidentified people.