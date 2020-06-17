National

Former Goa minister Achyut Usgaonkar dies

Former Goa minister Achyut Kashinath Sinai Usgaonkar died at a hospital near here on Tuesday following age-related ailments, family sources said. He was 92.

Usgaonkar was a leader of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, the oldest regional outfit in Goa. He served as cabinet minister from August 13, 1977 to April 27, 1979 in the then Shashikala Kakodkar government.

“He died at the Goa Medical College and Hospital around 7.30 a.m.,” his son-in-law Dinar Tarcar said. He is survived by three daughters, including film actor Varsha Usgaonkar.

Before serving as a minister, he was the deputy speaker during the term of Dayanand Bandodkar, State’s first chief minister.

