Former FSL deputy director booked for fudging reports

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against the then deputy director and another official of Rohini-based Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for allegedly fudging reports in three sexual-assault cases.

The accused have been identified as A.K. Srivastava, the then deputy director of FSL’s Biology/DNA section, and then senior scientific officer L. Babyto Devi.

The CBI initiated an inquiry into the allegations of tampering on a Delhi High Court directive last year. The agency found that in three cases of sexual assault, the reports given by Ms. Devi and Dr. Srivastava were inconsistent with those subsequently submitted by the FSL and the CBI’s Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

The officials had prepared incorrect report with the intent to save the accused persons in the cases, alleged the CBI.