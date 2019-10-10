Former Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh arrested in fraud case

The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police on Thursday arrested Ranbaxy’s former promoter Shivinder Singh and three others on allegations of cheating and diverting funds of Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) to the tune of ₹2,397 crore, said a police officer.

The arrest were made after they all were called for questioning at the EOW offices at Mandir Marg police station.

Sunil Godhwani (58), the former chairman and managing director of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL), Kavi Arora (48) and Anil Saxena, who also occupied important positions in REL and RFL, were also arrested by the EOW for allegedly diverting money and investing in other companies, they said.

RFL is a subsidiary of the REL. Shivinder and his elder brother Malvinder were earlier the promoters of REL. Malvinder is absconding and a lookout circular has been issued against him, the police said.

The four were taken into custody on Thursday after questioning, the police added.

The EOW had registered an FIR in March after it received a complaint from Manpreet Singh Suri of the RFL against Shivinder, Godhwani and others alleging that loans were taken by him while managing that firm but the money was invested in other companies.

According to police, the complainant stated that the four were having absolute control on Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) and its subsidiaries.

“They put Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) in poor financial condition by way of disbursing loans to companies having no financial standing and controlled by them. The companies to which loans were disbursed wilfully defaulted in repayments and caused loss to RFL to the tune of ₹2,397 crore," Additional Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) O.P. Mishra said.

This was also pointed out and flagged during their independent audit by the Reserve Bank of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

“The alleged persons systematically siphoned and diverted money of general public in a clandestine manner for their own benefit,” Mr. Mishra added.

In August, the Enforcement Directorate raided multiple premises linked to Malvinder and Shivinder.

The ED is also probing alleged misappropriation of over ₹2,397 crore funds in this case and is probing companies like Arch Finance Ltd and RHC limited.

The accused have been arrested under Sections 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of IPC.

In December 2018, a criminal complaint was filed by Religare Finvest Limited with the EOW against the Singh brothers and other top management officials.