Former Foreign Secretary K.P.S. Menon passes away

Former Foreign Secretary K.P.S. Menon (Jr.) passed away at his residence near Kowdiar in Thiruvananthapuram on September 28 night. He was 90.

Mr. Menon was Foreign Secretary from 1987 to 1989. A 1951 batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), he had also served as Ambassador to Bangladesh, Egypt, Japan, Hungary and China.

Mr. Menon, who hails from Palat House in Ottapalam in Palakkad, is survived by his wife Lalithamika and three sons Sivarama Menon, Shivasankara Menon and Siddhartha Menon. His father K.P.S. Menon (Senior) was the first Foreign Secretary of India and his nephew Shivsankara Menon was also Foreign Secretary and National Security Adviser.

The cremation will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Shantikavadom Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram on September 29, family sources said.