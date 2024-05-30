Former diplomat Sanjiv Arora joins Congress

Former diplomat Sanjiv Arora, who had been India’s longest serving Ambassador to Qatar and served in different capacities including as a Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs, joined the Congress party recently in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

“Am not a psephologist but, based on regular analysis of developments, feel that this critical election is a close contest, with a clear edge to @_INDIAAlliance of which @INCIndia is the fulcrum!” Mr. Arora said in a post on X. Mr Arora is also the brother of former Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.