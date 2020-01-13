Former Delhi MLA Ram Singh Netaji, Vinay Mishra join AAP

Former Delhi MLA Ram Singh Netaji, and Vinay Mishra, a Congress youth leader and son of former MP Mahabal Mishra, have joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), senior leader Manish Sisodia on Monday.

"We are welcoming them to the party with open hearts. And I'm sure that a day will come, when two crore people of Delhi will become members of AAP. That day is not too far, " AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, while addressing a press conference.

Mr. Netaji was twice an MLA, once as an independent and also from a BSP ticket and was with the Congress before joining AAP.

"I have joined AAP as a worker and not for a ticket," Mr. Netaji later told the media. "I have resigned from the Congress along with my followers."

Mr. Mishra had fought the 2013 Delhi Assembly election from Palam on a Congress ticket. "I have resigned from the Congress party. AAP will decide whether I will fight the upcoming election or not," he told The Hindu.