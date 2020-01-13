National

Former Delhi MLA Ram Singh Netaji, Vinay Mishra join AAP

Vinay Mishra (2L), son of former Congress Parliamentarian Mahabal Mishra and former Badarpur MLA Ram Singh Netaji (L) join hands with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and others after formally joining AAP party, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Vinay Mishra (2L), son of former Congress Parliamentarian Mahabal Mishra and former Badarpur MLA Ram Singh Netaji (L) join hands with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and others after formally joining AAP party, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Both have resigned from the Congress party

Former Delhi MLA Ram Singh Netaji, and Vinay Mishra, a Congress youth leader and son of former MP Mahabal Mishra, have joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), senior leader Manish Sisodia on Monday.

"We are welcoming them to the party with open hearts. And I'm sure that a day will come, when two crore people of Delhi will become members of AAP. That day is not too far, " AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, while addressing a press conference.

Mr. Netaji was twice an MLA, once as an independent and also from a BSP ticket and was with the Congress before joining AAP.

"I have joined AAP as a worker and not for a ticket," Mr. Netaji later told the media. "I have resigned from the Congress along with my followers."

Mr. Mishra had fought the 2013 Delhi Assembly election from Palam on a Congress ticket. "I have resigned from the Congress party. AAP will decide whether I will fight the upcoming election or not," he told The Hindu.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 5:41:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/former-delhi-mla-ram-singh-netaji-vinay-mishra-join-aap/article30558170.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY