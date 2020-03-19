National

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha Member

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Thursday, March 19, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi 19 March 2020 11:54 IST
Updated: 19 March 2020 12:01 IST

Opposition Members raised slogans prompting Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu to say that it was unbecoming of Members.

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday took oath as Member of Rajya Sabha amid uproar by Opposition Members.

As Mr. Gogoi reached the designated spot to take the oath, Opposition Members raised slogans prompting Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu to say that it was unbecoming of Members.

Also read: Editorial | Competitive impropriety: On Ranjan Gogoi’s Rajya Sabha nomination

The Opposition parties in a scathing attack had pointed out Justice Gogoi’s own statement that post-retirement appointments are a scar on independence of judiciary. Justice Gogoi on Tuesday said he accepted the position to ensure more cohesion between the judiciary and the legislature.

He was nominated to fill the vacancy which arose after the retirement of nominated MP K.T.S. Tulsi. Mr. Tulsi won a renomination from the Congress qouta.

