Former Chief Election Commissioner G.V.G. Krishnamurty passes away

NEW DELHI

14 April 2021 19:43 IST

Former Chief Election Commissioner G.V.G. Krishnamurty passed away on Wednesday due to age-related ailments, the Election Commission of India said in a statement. He was 86.

The former CEC is survived by his wife, son and daughter. His last rites were performed at the Lodhi Road crematorium here, the Commission said.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra mourned the loss of “an illustrious former member of the ECI family” and recalled the contribution of Mr. Krishnamurty during his tenure from October 1, 1993 to September 30, 1996, the statement said.

Advertising

Advertising

“His contributions particularly in strengthening laws and procedures of conducting elections will be long remembered by the Commission,” the statement said.