Former CBI Director welcomes SC order on Zakia Jafri’s plea

‘SIT will remain a model for the world for sensitive enquiries’

Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director R.K. Raghavan on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court order dismissing the petition filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of Congress leader Ehsan Jafri, against the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

“I must thank my team led by DIG Ashok Malhotra and others who relentlessly and clinically pursued every minute piece of evidence available and unravelled the truth. For me, it was a hugely satisfying exercise undertaken amidst stressful circumstances and the several brickbats thrown at me by vested interests. The SIT will remain a model for the world for many sensitive enquiries which have political ramifications,” he said.