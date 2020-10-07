National

Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead at Shimla residence

Former CBI director and Nagaland Governor Ashwani Kumar. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu
PTI Shimla/New Delhi 07 October 2020 21:59 IST
Updated: 07 October 2020 22:06 IST

Ashwani Kumar was presently Vice-Chancellor of a private university in Shimla, Officials said.

Former CBI director and Nagaland Governor Ashwani Kumar was found hanging at his residence in Shimla on October 7, officials said.

Kumar became CBI director in 2008, succeeding Vijay Shanker, in the midst of the agency’s probe into the Aarushi Talwar murder case that hogged the headlines. Kumar later became the Governor of Nagaland.

He was presently Vice-Chancellor of a private university in Shimla, Officials said.

Advertising
Advertising

The body of Kumar, a 1973-batch IPS officer, was found hanging at his residence in Shimla on October 7 evening, they added.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers:

TelanganaRoshni - 040-6620 2000
Andhra Pradesh

1Life - 78930-78930; 100

GGH-Kakinada - 98499-03870.

KarnatakaArogya Sahayavani - 104
Tamil Nadu

Sneha - 044- 24640050

State’s health helpline - 104

KeralaDISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056
DelhiSanjivini, Society for Mental Health - 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 am -7.30 pm
Mumbai

BMC Mental Health Helpline: 022-24131212 (24x7)

Vandrevala Foundation: 18602662345/18002333330 (24x7)

I Call - 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

ASRA - 022 2754 6669 (24x7)

The Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528/842984529/8422984530 ( 5 p.m. -8 p.m., all days)

BengaluruSahai - 080-25497777, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
KochiMaitri — 0484-2540530,  Chaithram — 0484-2361160
KolkataLifeline Foundation - 033-24637401/32
Comments
More In National
suicide
Read more...