Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead at Shimla residence

Shimla/New Delhi

07 October 2020 21:59 IST

Ashwani Kumar was presently Vice-Chancellor of a private university in Shimla, Officials said.

Former CBI director and Nagaland Governor Ashwani Kumar was found hanging at his residence in Shimla on October 7, officials said.

Kumar became CBI director in 2008, succeeding Vijay Shanker, in the midst of the agency’s probe into the Aarushi Talwar murder case that hogged the headlines. Kumar later became the Governor of Nagaland.

The body of Kumar, a 1973-batch IPS officer, was found hanging at his residence in Shimla on October 7 evening, they added.

