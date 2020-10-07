National

Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead at Shimla residence

Former CBI director and Nagaland Governor Ashwani Kumar.   | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Former CBI director and Nagaland Governor Ashwani Kumar was found hanging at his residence in Shimla on October 7, officials said.

Kumar became CBI director in 2008, succeeding Vijay Shanker, in the midst of the agency’s probe into the Aarushi Talwar murder case that hogged the headlines. Kumar later became the Governor of Nagaland.

He was presently Vice-Chancellor of a private university in Shimla, Officials said.

The body of Kumar, a 1973-batch IPS officer, was found hanging at his residence in Shimla on October 7 evening, they added.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers:

TelanganaRoshni - 040-6620 2000
Andhra Pradesh

1Life - 78930-78930; 100

GGH-Kakinada - 98499-03870.

KarnatakaArogya Sahayavani - 104
Tamil Nadu

Sneha - 044- 24640050

State’s health helpline - 104

KeralaDISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056
DelhiSanjivini, Society for Mental Health - 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 am -7.30 pm
Mumbai

BMC Mental Health Helpline: 022-24131212 (24x7)

Vandrevala Foundation: 18602662345/18002333330 (24x7)

I Call - 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

ASRA - 022 2754 6669 (24x7)

The Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528/842984529/8422984530 ( 5 p.m. -8 p.m., all days)

BengaluruSahai - 080-25497777, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
KochiMaitri — 0484-2540530,  Chaithram — 0484-2361160
KolkataLifeline Foundation - 033-24637401/32
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2020 10:06:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/former-cbi-director-ashwani-kumar-found-dead-at-shimla-residence/article32797043.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story