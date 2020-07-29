Former CBI chief violated service rules: Brinda Karat

CPI (M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah has demanded immediate action against former CBI chief and IPS officer Nageswar Rao for his recent tweets, which she said are a violation of the service rules.

Mr. Rao is currently the Director General of Fire Services, Home Guards and Civil Defence. He is scheduled to retire on July 31. Mr. Rao in a series of tweets on Saturday claimed that Indian history had been “distorted” with the “whitewashing” of “bloody Islamic invasions/rule”, and named previous Education Ministers, who “were in charge of Indian mind space” for 20 “out of 30 years (1947-77)”.

Mr. Karat has also filed a complaint with Delhi police to register FIR against Mr. Rao under sections 153A (for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth and so on) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

“He is a serving officer bound by service rules and conditions. One of these conditions is that no Government officer can make politically motivated public statements. Secondly, each officer is duty bound to protect and defend the Constitution of India,” Ms. Karat said in her letter. Pointing at Mr. Rao’s tweets, she said that the officer has insulted freedom fighters Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and other notable educationalists belonging mainly to the Muslim community, using derogatory language against them and inciting feelings of enmity between two communities. She further said that Mr. Rao openly praised the RSS and BJP for the “rehinduisation of India”.

“His comments may make him eligible for induction into the BJP or RSS after his scheduled retirement reportedly on July 31. However, he has made these statements as a serving officer. He, therefore, must be chargesheeted for violation of service rules and also prosecuted under the relevant sections of the IPC,” she wrote.