72 ex-bureaucrats ask Attorney General to check witch hunt of people exercising right to free speech

The former civil servants specifically referred to “the continued detention and deprivation of personal civil liberties of Mohammed Zubair on charges that would not stand the barest of legal scrutiny”.

The former civil servants specifically referred to “the continued detention and deprivation of personal civil liberties of Mohammed Zubair on charges that would not stand the barest of legal scrutiny”.

A group of 72 former civil servants has sought Attorney General K.K. Venugopal’s intervention to advise the government to check the witch hunt of people exercising their right to free speech by the police.

In a letter to the country's top law officer, the ex-bureaucrats highlighted the continued detention and deprivation of personal civil liberties of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.

“We have been watching with dismay the cynical over-zealousness of not just the law enforcement agencies but also the law officers under you to manufacture cases day after day to deliberately deprive individuals, identified as inconvenient by the government, of their basic freedoms,” the letter said.

The former bureaucrats said as votaries of the constitutional precept of equality before the law, it is deeply disturbing to see the “patently discriminatory treatment meted out as between a Nupur Sharma and a Mohammed Zubair”.

“Such selective application of law flies in the face of justice as we understand it,” read the letter dated July 15 and made public on Saturday.

The former civil servants specifically referred to “the continued detention and deprivation of personal civil liberties of Mohammed Zubair on charges that would not stand the barest of legal scrutiny”.