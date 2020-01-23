Former BJD MLA arrested on corruption charges

Former BJD MLA Anam Naik has been arrested after the anti-corruption wing of the State police has allegedly unearthed properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Mr. Naik represented the Bhawanipatna Assembly constituency in Kalahandi district from 2014 to 2019.

During recent raids conducted by the Vigilance department at multiple locations, the former MLA and his family members were found to have possessed assets worth ₹3.42 crore.

Mr. Naik entered government service as junior clerk in the Kalahandi district collectorate in 1990. Subsequently, he held clerical duties in the office of the tahsildar and the BDO at Bhawanipatna.

He resigned from service about 15 years ago and entered active politics.

According to the Vigilance department, during the course of search and inventory, Mr. Naik’s assets included a three-storey building, one duplex lodge with foreign liquor shop, two market complexes, two single-storey buildings and one garage, six plots, one tractor, two four-wheelers, three two-wheelers and deposits in banks amounting to over ₹49 lakhs.