Former Associate Editor of The Hindu C.R.L. Narasimhan passes away

He was an authority on banking and finance, and regularly wrote columns on banking sector, NBFCs, and policy matters.

C.R.L. Narasimhan, former Associate Editor at The Hindu, passed away in Chennai after an illness. He was 71. Mr. Narasimhan joined the newspaper in December 1993 and retired in 2012. He worked at The Hindu as a Consulting Editor till August 2014. He also served as the Business Editor of the paper.

A couple of colleagues who had worked with Mr. Narasimhan recalled his knowledge and his passion for writing on these subjects.

“His was a very tempered way of writing, he understood banking extremely well. His language used to be very simple and very articulate for everyone to understand,” a former colleague said.

