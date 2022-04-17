Former Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora joins Trinamool

Senior leaders fighting against one another instead of BJP, he says

Former Assam Congress president Ripun Bora joins TMC in the presence of TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on April 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior leaders fighting against one another instead of BJP, he says

Former Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora on Sunday joined the Trinamool Congress, bringing an end to his over four decades long association with his former party.

In his letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Bora alleged that a section of senior leaders in Assam were fighting against one another instead of the BJP.

“I am very pained to inform you that it is an open secret in Assam that instead of fighting against the BJP, a section of seniormost leaders of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee have been maintaining secret understanding with the BJP govt, mainly with the Chief Minister,” Mr. Bora said in his letter.

His resignation came just days after he lost the Rajya Sabha election as a Congress nominee on March 25 because of cross voting by the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLAs.

After Sushmita Dev, Mr. Bora is sthe econd prominent Congress leader to have joined the TMC. Several Meghalaya Congress MLAs including former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma too had joined the TMC that is seeking to expand in the northeast region.

“Extending a very warm welcome to Shri @ripunbora, a stalwart and skilled politician, who joined the @AITCofficial family today. We are extremely pleased to have you onboard and look forward to working together for the well–being of our people!” tweeted TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee after inducting the former Congress leader.

“From today I have started my new political journey!” said Mr. Bora in another tweet.