Former Army chief J.J. Singh joins BJP

CHANDIGARH

19 January 2022 03:56 IST

The former Indian Army chief General Joginder Jaswant Singh on Tuesday formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

He joined the BJP, in the presence of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is also in charge of the BJP election committee and Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma.

Gen. Singh had in 2017 contested against former Punjab Chief Minister and the then Congress leader Amarinder Singh from the Patiala (Urban) constituency in the Assembly polls. He had left the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2018.

Advertising

Advertising

The 75-year-old former Army chief became the first Sikh chief of the Indian Army in January, 2005 and has also served as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh.