Former Army Chief Gen Rodrigues passes away

Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Sunith Francis Rodrigues passed away in Goa on Friday. He was Army Chief between 1990 and 93.

“General M.M. Naravane COAS and all ranks of Indian Army express heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of General S. F. Rodrigues, who passed away today. Known as a thinker and strategist, he leaves behind a legacy of utmost dedication and service to the nation,” the Army said on Twitter.

Gen Rodrigues breathed his last around 1 p.m. on Friday at the Manipal Hospital at Panaji in Goa.

In addition to over 40 years of service in the Army, he had served two terms on the National Security Advisory Board and was Governor of Punjab between 2004 and 2010. “Since his retirement, he has been engaged in social and literary pursuits and has also delivered numerous talks on strategic issues,” the Army added.