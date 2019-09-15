Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale to visit Iran

Days after Iran’s Ambassador to India expressed disappointment over New Delhi’s decision to cut all oil imports to comply with U.S. sanctions, the External Affairs Ministry said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale would visit Tehran on Sunday for a two-day visit.

“Foreign Secretary is visiting Iran for the 16th Foreign Office consultation on 15-16 September,” the Ministry’s spokesperson said on Saturday evening.

During the visit, Mr. Gokhale is expected to call on Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif as well.

Earlier this week, Ambassador Ali Chegeni had said India’s decision to “zero out” oil purchases would also affect India-Iran trade and mean that Iran would seek “other markets” to import goods from and supply LNG to. Mr. Chegeni also said despite New Delhi’s promises to expedite development of the Chabahar port, the construction and trade was “very slow”.

The issues are likely to be discussed during Mr. Gokhale’s visit, as well as the new scenario likely between the U.S. and Iran after the exit of U.S. NSA John Bolton. A day after Mr. Bolton was sacked, the US government announced that US President Trump had asked for talks with Iranian President Rouhani on the sidelines of the UNGA summit next week “without any conditions”.