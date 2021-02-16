Foreign Secretary Shringla to visit Moscow on February 17

NEW DELHI

It takes place amid U.S. objection to S400 deal with Russia

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will reach Moscow for a two-day visit starting from Wednesday. The Ministry of External Affairs said Mr. Shringla will hold the next round of India-Russia Foreign Office Consultations with Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.

The visit is important as it takes place in the backdrop of the U.S. objection to the S400 missile defence system deal with Russia. Citing U.S. officials, The Hindu had reported last October that the deal may risk American sanctions.

“The Foreign Secretary will also meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov,” said the Ministry.

The discussions are therefore timely given the administration of Biden-Harris team has taken charge in Washington DC.