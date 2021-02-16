National

Foreign Secretary Shringla to visit Moscow on February 17

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will reach Moscow for a two-day visit starting from Wednesday. The Ministry of External Affairs said Mr. Shringla will hold the next round of India-Russia Foreign Office Consultations with Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.

The visit is important as it takes place in the backdrop of the U.S. objection to the S400 missile defence system deal with Russia. Citing U.S. officials, The Hindu had reported last October that the deal may risk American sanctions.

“The Foreign Secretary will also meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov,” said the Ministry.

The discussions are therefore timely given the administration of Biden-Harris team has taken charge in Washington DC.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2021 3:42:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/foreign-secretary-shringla-to-visit-moscow-on-february-17/article33846248.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY